Aodhan, an Indigenous songwriter based in the Illawarra and winner of Triple J Unearthed High Indigenous initiative, is the headline act for an upcoming Ulladulla Youth Week event.
He will perform at the Night is Young event on Saturday, April 29 from 12pm to 8pm at the Dunn Lewis Centre, Ulladulla.
He will be supported by South Coast acoustic duo Monday Lane and South Coast singer/songwriter Toruadh.
They will follow a jam-packed line up of local young solo artists, bands, and dance groups performing throughout the day.
Entry is free and people of all ages are welcome to attend.
This event runs in line with Youth Week which takes place across NSW in the last week of April.
Youth Week is an opportunity for the whole community to come together to celebrate young people.
Headspace Nowra has organised young local entrepreneurs to host a market and sell their goodies at the festival.
There will be jewellery, clothing, photography, art, candles, and food.
Go here for more information.
Meanwhile, Aodhan (Aidan Whitehall) is a songwriter from Wollongong.
His early single releases caught the attention of Communion Publishing UK which saw him signing a deal where he joins a roster that includes Bears Den & Catfish and The Bottlemen.
His 2019 single "Butterflies" has surpassed three million streams
