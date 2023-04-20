A field of 57 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Stableford Event recently. Winning the day was Shane Roche with 21 points, in a countback from second placed Ron Hoffman, while third place went to Stan Izzard who scored 20 points in a count-back from fourth placed Simon Richmond.
It was an exciting day for Ken Venables who scored a hole-in-one on the fifth hole - congratulations Ken.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Helmet Bacher on the second , Kevin McIlveen on the sixth and Leonard Astill on the ninth.
Read More:
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 points on a count-back, while the four-ball wildcard was again not won, so will jackpot to eight balls next week.
Next week April 26 will be Legacy Day, so extra prizes will be available as well as a raffle and all monies raised will go to Legacy.
Happy golfing!
