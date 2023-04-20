Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Beachside Veteran golf results

Updated April 21 2023 - 8:12am, first published 8:03am
From left - Steve Whiting congratulates winner Shane Roche. Picture supplied
A field of 57 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a Stableford Event recently. Winning the day was Shane Roche with 21 points, in a countback from second placed Ron Hoffman, while third place went to Stan Izzard who scored 20 points in a count-back from fourth placed Simon Richmond.

