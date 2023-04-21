Sunday's Anzac Day rugby league match rates highly for Milton Ulladulla's PJ Thornton.
The Afghanistan veteran will wear the Bulldog's special Anzac Day commemorative jersey with pride and passion this Sunday [April 23] when his team takes on Berry Shoalhaven Heads in a Group Seven Rugby league match.
"This is a special one - definitely and a match I always have my eye on," he said.
"I just love what the club [Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club] does each year for the Anzac Day match.
"The club always makes me feel special at this time of the season."
Team-mate and fellow serviceman Mitch Simington will no doubt share the same sentiments as Thornton.
The Bulldogs are playing matches in five grades on Sunday against the Magpies at Bill Andriske Oval, Mollymook and gates open at 9am with the first match to start at 10am.
An Anzac ceremony at 3pm, before first-grade kick off, includes the Ode of Remembrance, Last Post by Liam Thomas and the National Anthem by Ness Quinn.
This evening [Friday] in a lead-up to the contest, Thornton will play an important role and Simington will no doubt get a similar opportunity.
The players will be presented with their Anzac Day jerseys this evening and Thornton said he would be talking to his team-mates about what April 25 means to him.
Thornton, while overseas, served in the Special Operations Engineers Regiment (SOER).
He served in the bomb disposal unit in 2010.
Given his dangerous military background, Thornton will have no qualms about fearlessly running into the Magpies' line on Sunday.
The powerhouse front rower, turning his focus to footy, believes the Bulldogs are getting closer to recording their first win of the season.
He would also like nothing more than to chalk up a win against his former club.
Thornton, before linking with the Bulldogs, had a season with the Magpies.
"This promises to be a good one," he said of Sunday's match and remembering past matches between the two rivals.
Both teams need a win as they are languishing at the bottom of the ladder.
The Magpies have had one victory this season, while the closest the Bulldogs have got this year is a draw.
Meanwhile, returning to Anzac Day, Thornton used to attend the service in Bondi but now marches at Huskisson.
His children also march with their school at Huskisson.
Thornton came home from his overseas service but some of his mates did not - he always remembers their valor and sacrifice, particularly on Anzac Day.
Lest We Forget
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.