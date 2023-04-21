MANY people think being a volunteer with Marine Rescue Ulladulla is out of their reach, but they are wrong.
Things like sea sickness and a lack of boating experience have kept people away from volunteering for his most important community organisation.
However, what people need to know is that only a third of the group's members go out on boat - the remaining two-thirds cover land-based volunteering roles.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla is recruiting more volunteers and has many roles all members of the public can take on.
Radio operators, vessel crew, fundraising and maintenance supporters are just some of the roles open to all.
The association is hosting an information session on Thursday, May 11 for people who would like to know more.
To register, please follow the link at https://www.facebook.com/MRNSWulladulla.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla Commander, John Samulski, and the group's Public Relations Officer, Jan Borgelt, would love to meet you at the information session.
They both speak about being marine rescue volunteers with positivity and passion.
"We will talk to people about what we do, how we do it and what opportunities are available for them," Cmdr Samulski said about the information session.
Cmdr Samulski stressed that they were not short on volunteers, but they just wanted to give people the chance to join a well-known rescue group.
"It [the information session] is a routine activity we do and we are always looking for new people - like people who have just moved into the area or those who now have more time available to do some volunteering," he said.
Cmdr Samulski said they were always on the lookout for "outstanding people" to join the group.
"We can offer an opportunity to contribute to the community, the chance to act as a first responder and a chance to be involved with a group that has a social circle as well," the Cmdr said.
Mr Borgelt said Marine Rescue Ulladulla gives people a sense of belongingness.
"At one point I was 600 kilometres away from the sea and had no boating experience. I thought the answer was going to be 'no' you must be lost," Mr Borgelt said about his initial move about joining the marine rescue association.
He said marine rescue was good at helping people get training to become a volunteer.
"Over your first year you will learn a lot and get genuine accredited experience and formal qualifications," Mr Borgelt said.
The Public Relations Officer has been a marine rescue volunteer for 12 years and locally for one year.
He wanted to give back to the community.
"The second reason was to learn some skills in an area where I had an interest. I really enjoy it and I was made to feel welcomed from the start," Mr Borgelt said.
Cmdr Samulski said marine rescue had roles for all - even people with certain disabilities.
"We do need administrative type people and we have a broad cross-section of activities the community can contribute to," Cmdr Samulski said.
People 18 years and over can sign up.
Group members are not required to volunteer daily - as the workload is shared via a roster system.
People can also take part in a "trial process".
"We can set people up for success," the Cmdr said.
Meanwhile, Cmdr Samulski is coming up to his first anniversary as the group's leader.
"It has been magnificent and any role has its challenges but I have a great team," he said.
He added that most of their rescue outcomes of late had been positive which he said was down "to great skill of our people" with "a sprinkling of luck".
Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteers were also deployed out west last year when floods ravaged parts of NSW.
They also have a good working relationship with other local rescue organisations like the SES and RFS.
