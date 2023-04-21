Star local rugby league player, Lily Rogan, is out to continue her dream run in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership season in this weekend's semi-final series.
However, she will have to do it without one of her junior club teammates.
Lily is the Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club's only player in the Steelers' side to play the Canterbury Bulldogs in tomorrow's [Sunday's] semi-final.
Keele Browne, Milton/Ulladulla's other representative, had been playing in the centres for the Steelers all season - until she suffered a serious head injury.
Keele, a few weeks ago, suffered a face cut and a broken nose - she needed surgery to straighten her nose.
She was due to see her surgeon this week to get the all-clear but was officially ruled out.
Lily, in the meantime, has been an asset for the Steelers this year and no doubt the NRLW clubs are watching her progress.
The Ulladulla junior has played fullback and centre this season for the Steelers, producing many excellent efforts along the way.
She will line up in the centres for the Steelers against the Canterbury Bulldogs for Sunday's semi-final at the famous Leichhardt Oval.
The match should be a cracker as both sides finished equal on the ladder with seven wins apiece, although Illawarra beat the Bulldogs in their round six clash.
Prop Viena Tinao has played every game this season for the Steelers and is looking forward to this Sunday's semi-final challenge.
"It's been amazing. To be honest, I didn't think I'd be playing every game, but being here with the girls and having them help me has been really good. I'm honoured and pretty proud of myself and the girls, and to get this far is amazing," Viena says.
