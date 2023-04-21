Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club's Harvey Norman Women's Premiership representation

April 22 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star local rugby league player, Lily Rogan, is out to continue her dream run in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership season in this weekend's semi-final series. Picture supplied
Star local rugby league player, Lily Rogan, is out to continue her dream run in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership season in this weekend's semi-final series. Picture supplied

Star local rugby league player, Lily Rogan, is out to continue her dream run in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership season in this weekend's semi-final series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.