Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Steelers grand final push at an end following defeat to Bulldogs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
April 24 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's season came to an end on Sunday. Picture by Denis Ivaneza
Illawarra's season came to an end on Sunday. Picture by Denis Ivaneza

Illawarra's bid for a maiden grand final appearance has fallen short, the Steelers going down 16-8 in a finals barn-burner at Leichhardt Oval yesterday [Sunday].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.