Illawarra's bid for a maiden grand final appearance has fallen short, the Steelers going down 16-8 in a finals barn-burner at Leichhardt Oval yesterday [Sunday].
Lily Rogan was the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' only representative in the side as a broken-nose ruled Keele Browne out.
Browne could have been available for selection if the Steelers progressed towards the grand final.
In a fiery stoush that saw the scores locked 4-4 at half-time, a second-half double to Raiders-bound former Dragons back-rower Monalisa Soliola sealed the deal for the Bulldogs.
The showdown had all the intensity befitting a grand final qualifier, with the Steelers fighting back from a try down in both halves but unable to get back in front down the stretch.
The match will make for some nervous moments in the Sharks and Tigers NRLW camps, with Cronulla-bound former Dragon Holli Wheeler suffering an ugly ankle injury midway through the half.
Likewise, Kezie Apps was a late inclusion for the Steelers, making a key contribution early but spending the second half on the exercise bike on the sideline unable to make a leg complaint come good.
It has finished a week earlier than planned, but the result caps an outstanding inaugural campaign for the club after finally making a long-awaited move into the women's competition.
The Bulldogs struck first after a shaky start from Illawarra that saw them make four errors in their first five sets.
The Dogs still relied on some good fortune for the first four-pointer that took a deflection off the head of Gayle Broughton before being planted by Sarachen Oliver in the Steelers in-goal 10 minutes in.
The Steelers had the run of things from there, enjoying a glut of field position that Shak Tungai produced a classy finish to a sweeping backline move.
Soliola cross three minutes into the second stanza, with Preston following up with a penalty goal for a 10-4 advantage.
The Dragons again hit back when Pearson put Olivia Vale's 53rd-minute four-pointer on a dime with a pinpoint kick to the corner.
Pearson's sideline conversion attempt was waved away, leaving the margin at two before Soliola again crossed off a short ball from Kennedy Cherrington for an eight-point lead with 11 minutes left. It proved enough in the end.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.