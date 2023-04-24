Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla, Milton and Kioloa Anzac Day services

April 24 2023 - 10:00am
Big crowds are expected to attend Anzac Day services all over Australian tomorrow [April 24] with three events in the Southern Shoalhaven.
Big crowds are expected to attend Anzac Day services all over Australian tomorrow [April 24] with three events in the Southern Shoalhaven.

Big crowds are expected to attend Anzac Day services all over Australian tomorrow [April 24] and locally people have several commemorations they can attend.

