Big crowds are expected to attend Anzac Day services all over Australian tomorrow [April 24] and locally people have several commemorations they can attend.
President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-Branch, Sean Phillips, and he is looking forward to this year's commemorations.
Here are the details of the local commemorations
Ulladulla
Dawn service at 6am in front of the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos Club's memorial garden on the Princes Highway,
Milton
Assemble at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Church Street at 10am for the march to commence at 10.30am along the Princes Highway to the Milton Cenotaph for a service expected to finish by noon.
Kioloa War Memorial, Muuramarang Road
The service for people in the Termiel, Bawley Point and Kiola area will start at 11am. Members of the community are welcome to attend the ceremony and lay a wreath at the service. Please arrive by 10.45am for an 11am commencement. Morning tea will be served after the service. Please bring a plate to share.
