The Milton-Ulladulla Red Cross Branch ran a stall at the Ulladulla Wharf precinct on Easter Sunday as part of the Blessing of the Fleet celebrations.
It was a very successful day and all proceeds made went to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.
The raffle was won by a family from Torquay in Victoria who were staying with relatives at Burrill Lake.
It was a wonderful day with the sun shining and a welcomed return of the "Blessing of the Fleet' Celebrations".
The group's meetings are held at the Baptist Church on Matron Porter Drive Mollymook on the first Thursday of the month at 1.30 pm.
New members and visitors are welcome, If you would like to join or need any info please contact President Margaret Peppitt on 4454 278.
The group's upcoming popular movie and morning tea morning will be held on Friday, May 5 starting at 10 am in the Arcadia Twin Cinema, Boree Street Ulladulla.
The Milton-Ulladulla Red Cross Branch members look forward to meeting and greeting members of our community.
The featured movie is Allelujah starring Dame Judi Dench.
Tickets at $15 each are available from the cinema and include morning tea.
