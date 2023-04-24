Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton-Ulladulla Red Cross Branch's fundraising activities

April 24 2023 - 11:00am
From left - President Margaret Peppitt, Judy Byrne, Sylvia Southan, Virginia Thomson and Leslee McLeod at the group's stall at the festival.
The Milton-Ulladulla Red Cross Branch ran a stall at the Ulladulla Wharf precinct on Easter Sunday as part of the Blessing of the Fleet celebrations.

