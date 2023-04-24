THE Ulladulla Dockers' sensational start to the South Coast AFL's division two competition continued on Saturday.
The Dockers travelled up to play the Figtree Kangaroos at Figtree Oval on Saturday and produced an impressive attacking effort.
A total of 18 goals were kicked by the Ulladulla based team and the score would have been higher if the Dockers were more accurate.
The Dockers kicked 16 behinds against the outgunned Kangaroos.
Sadly the Roos could not kick any majors with the full score being 18.16.124 to 0.6.6 in favour of the visitors.
Nathan Darvill with four majors led the way for the Dockers in the goalkicking department, while Tom Edwards, Matthew Graham and Matthew Thompson kicked two apiece.
Gus Boland, Matthew Graham, Mitchell Hancock, Jack West, Harrison Donohue and Nathan Darvill were named best on ground for the Ulladulla side.
In other division two results Nowra Albatross Vikings defeated arch rivals Bomaderry 13.11. 89 to 2.5.17, the Wollongong Bulldogs held on to to beat the Bay and Basin Bombers 8.5.53 to 5.5.30 and the Shellharbour City Suns had the bye.
