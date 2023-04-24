Milton War Memorial refurbished ahead of Anzac Day

A century-old war memorial in Milton has been refurbished ahead of Anzac Day.
While the memorial stands proudly opposite Milton Primary School, the Milton Ulladulla Historical Society flagged a refurbishment in readiness for this year's Anzac Day.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Amanda Findley, said marking 100 years of the granite obelisk memorial was an important milestone and a sign of respect to those who served in conflicts.
The memorial is also one of the rare war monuments in Australia that lists men and women in order of their rank.
"The Milton War Memorial was unveiled on May 5 1923 and serves as an important reminder of the legacy of war," Cr Findley said.
"Refurbishing the site demonstrates our reverence for those who lost their lives, and also provides a setting for quiet reflection."
Read more:
Improvement works by council's southern team included:
Mayor Findley thanked the historical society for highlighting the upcoming anniversary and for their deep regard for the site.
President of the Milton Ulladulla Historical Society, Margaret Hamon, said the refurbishment had already received favourable comments from the community.
"We are delighted to see the works completed in time for Anzac Day," Mrs Hamon said.
Cr Findley also invited residents and visitors to attend the Milton Anzac service at 10 am on Anzac Day.
People are asked to meet at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Church Street for the march to the memorial.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.