President of Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club, Rodney Austin (OAM) is happy with the safe swimming results achieved this season.
He said that due to the excellence of all the patrols of the season, no lives were lost, carrying on Mollymook Surf Club's 100 percent success safety rate of people swimming between the flags.
"This is a statistic we are very proud of and work hard to maintain," Mr Austin said.
The season, which ends on Anzac Day, went smoothly with just one incident at Narrawallee Beach.
The Narrawallee incident resulted in five rescues in tricky conditions and a spinal treatment.
Patrol Captain on duty, Leslie Gagan, and her team addressed the situation swiftly and as a result, there were "no real dramas".
Hundreds of preventions were carried out to advise and keep swimmers out of trouble at Mollymook South, North and Narrawallee beaches
Club captain, Adam Woodward, said it was a great season and would like to thank the dedication and commitment of all the volunteer members both on the beach and behind the scenes.
"All these members go through training throughout the year to keep up to date with the latest techniques in all aspects of providing the best possible service for the local community and visitors when they are on the beach and swimming between the flags," Mr Woodward said.
Mr Woodward also wants to thank all those committed athletes who represent the club and local community at surf carnivals country-wide throughout the year.
"All these competitors are required to be active patrolling members as well. They made us very proud and their medal count was very impressive, both in the water and on the sand," he said
Tony Ireland and his team would like to thank all the parents supporting the Mollymook Nippers.
"These young people are our future, to see the joy and excitement of these youngsters while they are learning life-changing knowledge and skills at beach safety and the ocean," Mr Ireland said.
"They also learn so much about teamwork, friendship and their contribution to the local community."
Mr Austin would also like to thank the local businesses [Mollymook Golf Club,Ulladulla Ex-Sevos, Ulladulla Bowling Club, Molly Bowlo, Bella Coastal Properties and Bendigo Community Bank] whose generosity paid for the lifeguard service mid-week during the Easter holiday season.
The sponsorship, in conjunction with the volunteer lifesavers, allowed South Mollymook to offer safe swimming every day of the holiday period and it was the only beach in the Shoalhaven offering this essential service.
Thanks also goes to Shoalhaven City Council for providing the lifeguard service during the summer Christmas holiday period.
