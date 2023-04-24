Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club safe season

Updated April 24 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A surf patrol team from the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club watches over some swimmers. Picture supplied.
A surf patrol team from the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club watches over some swimmers. Picture supplied.

President of Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club, Rodney Austin (OAM) is happy with the safe swimming results achieved this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.