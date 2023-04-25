PRIDE on people's faces always beams at local Anzac Day commemorations.
Today April 25 several well-attended Anzac Day services were held in the Milton and Ulladulla region.
The commemorations started with a Dawn Service held at the Princes Highway memorial in Ulladulla, followed by meaningful commemorations in Milton and Kioloa.
The crowd at the Dawn Service, according to the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-Branch, was one of the biggest on record.
Close to 1200 people attended the Dawn Service and the numbers at the Milton event were huge.
Veterans from various conflicts had the honour of leading the march at Milton.
They were joined by students from the local schools, along with the members of the RFS, Marine Rescue Association and scouts. The SES took the traffic control role and did a great job
A special guest graced attended the Milton service.
President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-Branch, Sean Phillips, acknowledged Mr Buxton's presence - as did Rear Admiral Matt Buckley who delivered the Anzac address.
Rear Admiral Buckley thanked all veterans for their service.
"It's great to see you all here on this special day," he said.
Rear Admiral Buckley also made special mention of the efforts of the Indigenous service people.
He said not only do we thank the veterans for their service on Anzac Day but also their families and communities who also contributed great service to the nation during conflict.
Meanwhile, today's Dawn and March/Service at Milton and Ulladulla marked Mr Phillips' first as sub-branch president.
He was proud to have the master of ceremonies role at both events.
