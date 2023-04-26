IT'S a case of two crap cars being better than one for a couple of charity rally entrants.
Two teams, Thirst Response and Thirst Things First, from the Ulladulla area, will be taking part in this year's Cancer Council's Shitbox Rally.
Father and son team Sam Rowbotham and his dad Bo, after having such fun last year, are lining up again but this team with different partners
Sam and another former local lad Darren Smith are heading off in the mighty Datsun on May 12 and this time and Bo and Narelle Beauchamp are taking an old Corolla Seca.
The Datto did the rally last year and Bo picked up the Seca from the wreckers for $200 - what a bargain.
The idea behind the rally is to raise money for the Cancer Council and the teams have been smashing it out when it comes to raising money.
"So far the two teams have raised a bit over $9000 each, still just shy of our target of $10 000 each," Sam said.
"We still have shirts and magnetic stubby holders available at $35 and $10 respectively- available at the Star Hotel, Milton, or by contacting us directly."
Head to the group's Facebook page for more information.
The teams are also doing a 'Cruise for a Cause' this Saturday [April 29] "as a bit of a last-minute fundraiser" and still doing their meat raffles each Friday.
See below for the 'Cruise for a Cause' details.
All that remains now is getting the shtiboxes ready - good luck with that boys.
"We have been doing some prep lately with a few repairs to the Datsun like uni-joints and fuel leaks and the addition of a stereo finally, although the speakers are mounted on the outside," Sam said.
"The big concern for the Datto is the diff, when we drained the oil it came out like black metallic sludge so that's not all that promising."
Hmmm surely the Corolla is in better condition.
"The Corolla, apart from smelling like mould, isn't too bad a rig. Added a few tennis balls to the springs as a backyard lift kit, some bash plates, some work on the brakes and she seems ready to roll," Sam said.
Sam said the rally route looks good this year - see below.
