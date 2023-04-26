Local residents Dr Ian McCrossin and Michael Bennett recently took part in a special ceremony.
Dr McCrossin, a Yatte Yattah resident, and Mr Bennett, a Mollymook Beach resident, were named in the Australia Day honours list and both went to Canberra recently to receive their awards.
His Excellency General the Honourable David John Hurley AC DSC (Retd) presented the two men with their awards.
Both said, when the awards were first announced, that they were humbled by the acknowledgement.
The two local recipients were among the many award winners presented with the awards at various official ceremonies recently.
