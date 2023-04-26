Mr Buxton's big academic strength was mathematics and he became an accountant. "He left school because their family was poor and dad felt he need to try to earn some money - it was 1935 so you appreciate the period of time," his daughter said. She said her father's sense of duty and loyalty was strong again when WWII started. "My grandfather - dad's dad - put his age up to go to WWI and put his age down to go to WWII and dad put his age up to enlist in WWII because he felt it was the right thing to do," she said.

