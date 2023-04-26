A field of 53 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers did a great job supporting Legacy this week when they played a single stableford event.
All proceeds of the day go to Legacy, and as this was a special day, there were prizes awarded for the first five placings, all provided by Legacy.
Stig Andersson won the event with 21 points, while second place went to Bill Stables with 20 points, then we had a four-way count-back on 19 points, with third place being awarded to Roy Bender.
Fourth place was taken by Ron Hoffman, while Tanzi Lea took out fifth place; Ross Milne also on 19 points came in sixth position, just missing out on a prize.
Nearest-the-pin's went to Roger Pullinger on the second, Keith Potts on the sixth, Graeme Sullivan on the ninth, with an additional nearest to the pin awarded to Peter Geach on the seventh.
The lucky winner of the bottle of wine was Neil Best, with Stan Izzard and Garth Roberts also winning raffle prizes.
Next week will be a Single Stableford for the May Monthly Medal being held on Wednesday May 3. Happy golfing!
