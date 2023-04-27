PUBLIC consultation on a proposed electric vehicle charging station in Ulladulla is now open.
The proposed electric vehicle [EV] chargers will be located at 85 South Street, Ulladulla will be accessible to all EV drivers.
The proposed site will host two ultra-fast chargers - servicing four EV charging bays.
Shoalhaven City Council invites people to express an opinion on the proposed EV chargers by 5 pm Wednesday, May 24 - go here to take part in the consultation process.
Key information on the proposed chargers
Meanwhile, to address charging gaps across the Shoalhaven and to meet growing community demand, council is working to identify suitable locations where different types of EV charging infrastructure can be installed.
Council, in 2022, updated its EV Charging Stations on Public Land Policy to help guide decision-making and planning of EV charging infrastructure across the region.
Under this policy, council is committed to undertaking community consultation when planning new EV charging infrastructure on public land.
