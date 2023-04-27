Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven City Council's proposed electric vehicle charging station in Ulladulla

Updated April 27 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed electric vehicle [EV] chargers will be located at 85 South Street, Ulladulla will be accessible to all EV drivers. Picture supplied
The proposed electric vehicle [EV] chargers will be located at 85 South Street, Ulladulla will be accessible to all EV drivers. Picture supplied

PUBLIC consultation on a proposed electric vehicle charging station in Ulladulla is now open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.