The EV chargers will use 100% renewable energy4 x car park spaces will be converted to EV charging spaces



The cost of charging sessions will be based on c/kWh consumed



The chargers will be operated and maintained by Evie Network's dedicated operations team



Depending on the solar capacity of the site, the design may include a solar canopy and battery.



The solar canopy would cover up to 12 parking bays providing additional shading and weather protection to these spaces.

