Bearing one of the most famous surnames in the Australian entertainment industry, The Jane Barnes Band will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday, May 20. The Jane Barnes Band got its start as a family project when lockdown began in 2020. Rather than do the songs family patriarch Jimmy Barnes wrote or sang every night, they concentrated on doing songs they felt might touch people in a different way. They cover everything from Otis Redding to Doris Day and Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel to John Denver and Glen Campbell and Leonard Cohen. Tickets at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/5lisf/the_jane_barnes_band_featuring_special_guests_jimmy_barnes__mahalia_barnes.aspx

