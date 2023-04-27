Looks like being a wet weekend - so here are some things to do on the weekend that are indoors.
Ulladulla is hosting several inside events and down the road in Nowra a most interesting exhibition opens.
Oh - there a few things that are coming up early next month as well.
Stamp/coin fair
April 29
THE Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club will hold its annual fair on Saturday, April 29 the St Martins Church on the corner of Green St and the Princes Highway, Ulladulla from 10am to 3pm. Admission is free and all are welcome and there is plenty of free parking behind the church and at the Ulladulla Civic Centre next door.
Bird info meeting
April 29
THE efforts of thousands of citizen scientists will feature in an upcoming event hosted by BirdLife Shoalhaven. President of BirdLife Australia, Dr Martine Maron, will talk about the latest research into tracking the health of woodland bird communities. Her presentation will be at Ulladulla Civic Centre is f rom 2pm to 3.30pm. Get tickets at https://events.humanitix.com/martine-maron?fbclid=IwAR2OtdiIiivLimSxWJYWZqFACFQn42Gzvx2kOhZCCEcNwKbGXUMip8u91ns.
Music Festival
April 29
Youth of the Shoalhaven will take centre stage at the 'Night is Young' Festival, celebrating local talent and ideas this Youth Week 2023. This event is free entry and all ages are welcome. Saturday (April 29), 12-8pm at Dunn & Lewis Centre Ulladulla. Illawarra-based indie outfit Aodhan is headlining the show, fresh off the back of winning Triple J Unearthed High Indigenous initiative, and opening Lazy Mountain Festival in the Shoalhaven. Aodhan will be supported by South Coast musicians Toruadh, and Monday Lane, plus a jam-packed line up of young local performers. Headspace Nowra has organised young local entrepreneurs to host a market and sell their goodies too.
One more just up the road....
Pub Rock Portrtaits
From April 29
Relive the heady days of Australia's iconic talents, when the National Portrait Gallery's 'Pub Rock' exhibition stops in Nowra. Some of the best in music photography will be on show in a vibrant (and sometimes sweaty) exhibition. AC/DC, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, and INXS, will share the stage with Nick Cave, The Bee Gees, Kylie Minogue, Paul Kelly, Yothu Yindi, Marcia Hines, The Easybeats - and many more. The show opens with a surprise lineup of musicians belting out your faves from the pub rock stage. Saturday (April 29), 3pm at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
But wait there is more ......
Weekly walks
From April 29
Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are Friday April 29 - Meet at Lion Park shelter-shed Burrill Lake. Walk to be decided on the day. Monday May 1 - Meet at carpark opp. Breakers Café Mollymook. Walk to Tallwood Ave etc. Tuesday April 2 Meet at Leisure Centre carpark. Walk Wildflower tracks and fire trails. Wednesday May 3 - Meet at Weymouth Ave. Lake Tabourie Walk to inlet etc.
Men's health meeting
May 9
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla's Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. Men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk make friends, give and receive support, feel heard and understood.
Jane Barnes performance
May 20
Bearing one of the most famous surnames in the Australian entertainment industry, The Jane Barnes Band will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday, May 20. The Jane Barnes Band got its start as a family project when lockdown began in 2020. Rather than do the songs family patriarch Jimmy Barnes wrote or sang every night, they concentrated on doing songs they felt might touch people in a different way. They cover everything from Otis Redding to Doris Day and Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel to John Denver and Glen Campbell and Leonard Cohen. Tickets at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/5lisf/the_jane_barnes_band_featuring_special_guests_jimmy_barnes__mahalia_barnes.aspx
