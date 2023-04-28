Come and join us for our May Knit-In and get started on a knitted or crocheted scarf or beanie. Bring your wool and needles for a chat and relax with other craft-lovers while you work on your knitting or crochet creations and take part in the Shoalhaven Libraries Winter Warmers Challenge. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.