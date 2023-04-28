WE have said it once but will say it again - the Ulladulla Library is more than about borrowing or reading books.
The library is a community hub which is open to all.
Check out their schedule for May - you will find something of interest for sure.
The library has activities for people of all ages - and yes lots of good books to read.
Get Creative @ Ulladulla
Monday, May 1 and June 5 - 2pm to 4pm. May - make some beautiful fun scratch-board cards. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
June 5 - try your hand at some fun rock painting. All materials provided. No experience needed. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Winter Warmers Knit In
Monday, May 8 - 2pm to 4pm
Come and join us for our May Knit-In and get started on a knitted or crocheted scarf or beanie. Bring your wool and needles for a chat and relax with other craft-lovers while you work on your knitting or crochet creations and take part in the Shoalhaven Libraries Winter Warmers Challenge. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Monthly Movies at Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, May 17 - 2pm to 4pm
A coming-of-age story of a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 1950s. When the town hotshot is found dead, and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Law Week Talk
Wednesday, May 17 - 10am to 11,am
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre Solicitor will speak on what you need to know about scams: what they might look like and how to avoid them. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Art Therapy information session
Thursday, May 25 - 10:30am to 11:30am
Curious about Art Therapy? How could it help me or my loved ones? Join us for an information session with Romny Vandoros of Art Full Therapy. Free information and art guiding session. Basic art materials will be provided. No prior art making skills required. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Baby Rhymetime on Mondays at 10.30 to 11am
Get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories. For babies aged 0-18months. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call us on 4444 8820
Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays at 10.30-11am
Come along for some stories, rhymes, music or craft for Toddlers and Pre-schoolers. For children aged 18mths to 5 years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call us on 4444 8820
Special events for the kid
Book Cover Design Competition
May 24
Design a new book cover for your favourite Roald Dahl book and you could win a family pass to see The Twits show at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre Wednesday May 24 @ 6pm. Second prize wins a book pack. Closing date: Entries must be received by 5pm Monday 15 May 2023.
National Simultaneous Storytime
Wednesday May 24 10.30-11.30am
Come along for a Special Sloth Storytime and craft when The Speedy Sloth will be read all across Australia at the same time. Suitable for children 2-5 years old.
