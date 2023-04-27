Milton Ulladulla Times

The lost skill of sending an RSVP

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lost skill of sending an RSVP
The lost skill of sending an RSVP

There was a time not so long ago when sending an RSVP, or at least calling to respond to an invite, was a simple, common courtesy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.