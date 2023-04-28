THE steely look of determination on Melissa Van Antwerpen's face indicates how determined she is to do well in an upcoming major CrossFit event.
Mel has again qualified for the prestigious Torian Pro - the major CrossFit event in the Oceania region.
It had been her long-term dream to get a place in the Torian Pro and last year, after 10-years of trying, she finally achieved her goal.
"I made Torian last year in the masters' division in the pairs but we are actually in the open section division this year," the owner of Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey said.
"I am over the moon with this selection. I am honoured to make it to the competition floor this time around."
She will be teaming up with Amy Valentine, Doug Roden and Ainsley Schwencke, who all have a connection to the local area.
"The four of us have qualified together. We scraped through by the skin of our teeth to get this qualification," Mel said.
"I really have no expectations but I am just honoured to be on the competition floor with some of the biggest and fittest people in Oceania."
Mel partnered with Amy last year and they reached Master pairs' 35 to 49-year final.
Their recent efforts resulted in the foursome getting a place in this elite competition.
The Torian Pro is the official CrossFit Games Oceanica semi-final event.
Alongside the elite athletes battling it out to earn a spot at the CrossFit Games' final, this annual event brings together CrossFit athletes and fans from across the region to celebrate fitness and community.
Competition starts on May 26 at the Pat Rafter Stadium, Brisbane.
Mel has a few injuries at the moment but is still keeping her fitness up, while making sure she is eating well and getting lots of sleep.
"I am super excited and the rest of the crew are all pumped as well," she said.
They all have had previous Torian experience.
"We have had experience as master athletes and we have never made it as open athletes," she said.
"The open division is much harder - we are up against 25-year-olds and 20-year-olds.
"The open was the challenge we went for this year."
Mel is the oldest member of the team and plans to be an even better CrossFit athlete as the years progress.
"I would say I am in near career best form but still not peak form," she said.
"There are so many things I can tidy up," she said about getting even better.
"Watch is space - I will be even better next year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.