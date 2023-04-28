Milton Ulladulla Times
Melissa Van Antwerpen from Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey in the Torian Pro

Updated April 28 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
Melissa Van Antwerpen takes part in last year's Torian Pro. Picture Anthony Rodgers photography
THE steely look of determination on Melissa Van Antwerpen's face indicates how determined she is to do well in an upcoming major CrossFit event.

