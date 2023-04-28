THE Ulladulla SES volunteers are getting ready to a wet weekend, from tomorrow Saturday April 29, and will be on standby to help anyone in need of assistance.
Sand and sandbags will be available at the Telstra Tower at Lake Conjola and Beach St Carpark, Lake Tabourie.
The SES asks people to lease use the QR code so the volunteers know when to refill the sand.
If you live closer to Ulladulla and need sand/sand bags, please call 132 500 and someone will meet you at headquarters in Camden Street.
For all other SES emergency assistance please call 132 500 and 000 if life-threatening.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a low-pressure system to move across Eastern parts of the state from Saturday.
The low will develop off the central NSW coast late Saturday before moving south, bringing very heavy rainfall to the Illawarra on Sunday.
SES State Duty Commander, Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said flash flooding and landslips were possible, and urged the public to remain vigilant and prepare.
"It is important to prepare your home and items ahead of this forecast, by tying down loose items, parking your car undercover, away from trees and cutting branches that could cause damage to your home," she said.
"Driving during and after a storm can be very dangerous. If you can, delay your trip, and park under cover.
"If you do need to drive, never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If you come across a flooded road, please do not take the risk and find an alternate route."
The community can monitor weather conditions and warnings issued by the NSW SES on our website and Facebook page, or by following the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology.
To find out more information on how to prepare, people can visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Never enter or travel through floodwater
Stay indoors, clear of windows
Stay clear of creeks, drains, causeways, gutters, streams, fallen trees, power lines and damaged buildings
If driving, put your hazard lights on and pull over to the side of the road keeping clear of drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines
If outdoors, seek secure shelter away from drains, causeways, streams, creeks, trees and power lines
Listen to your local radio station and other media for information, updates and advice
