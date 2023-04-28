Members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club undertook a major bus tour to Port Macquarie in March.
The itinerary included a cruise on the Hastings River and visits to local attractions such as the Sea Acres Nature Reserve, the local Kolala Hospital, a Hydroponic Tomato and Strawberry Farm, Timber Town, and a winery.
All travelers were grateful for the expertise of their coach driver and the organizational skills of the club activities officer, Jim Roose.
Additional activities are currently being planned for later in the year.
Read More:
They include at a possible coach tour of the Central West of NSW and a South pacific Cruise which has 21 people confirmed at present.
Club members will be busy in May with attendances at theatre and musical entertainments in both Nowra and Batemans Bay.
A trivia evening has been confirmed for June 14 and other activities are proposed for discussion at the next monthly club meeting on Friday May 12 where morning tea is provided for members along with a short 10-minute presentation.
A longer presentation by a guest speaker usually is given after morning tea.
Meetings are held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room from 9.30 am.
For more information, please contact the club by email onulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.