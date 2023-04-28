Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club's activities

April 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club on tour at Sea Acres Nature Reserve near Port Macquarie. Picture supplied
Members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club on tour at Sea Acres Nature Reserve near Port Macquarie. Picture supplied

Members of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club undertook a major bus tour to Port Macquarie in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.