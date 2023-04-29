The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club regrets that due to the bad weather forecast its popular Mollymook Beach Markets tomorrow [Sunday April 30] won't be held.
Rain predicted to measure up to 100 mls on Sunday and today's [Saturday's] heavy weather could provoke safety issues for stallholders, the public and the Lions Club volunteers.
The Lions Club apologises for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation, and looks forward to the next Mollymook Beach Markets on Sunday, July 30.
The Lions urges everyone in the area to stay dry and safe over the weekend.
