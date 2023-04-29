Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Milton Lions Club cancels its market

Updated April 29 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:07am
Popular market. Picture file
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club regrets that due to the bad weather forecast its popular Mollymook Beach Markets tomorrow [Sunday April 30] won't be held.

