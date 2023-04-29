Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla's Southern Zone Open Women's rugby league team

Updated April 29 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under the guidance of coach Simon Harris, the Bulldogs will be full of fitness and power when and where they get to play.
Under the guidance of coach Simon Harris, the Bulldogs will be full of fitness and power when and where they get to play.

IT could be a matter of being so close but yet so far away for the Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club's open women's tackle team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.