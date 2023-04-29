IT could be a matter of being so close but yet so far away for the Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club's open women's tackle team.
The team has been training the house down for months and was due to play tomorrow [Sunday April 30] against the Stingrays of Shellharbour at Flinders Field to mark the kick-off for the Southern Zone Open Women's competition.
However, the brewing each coast low could literally put a damper on the side's chances of playing.
Vice-captain and five-eighth Chey Hatch said she and her team-mates want to play but she does have her doubts.
She said Flinders Field was not noted for having good drainage, meaning she would not be surprised if the game was called off.
Read More:
The Bulldogs stalwart said the team was desperate to play.
"The start to the season has dragged out and all of the other league competitions have started," she said.
Given all the training they have been doing under the guidance of coach Simon Harris, the Bulldogs will be full of fitness and power when and where they get to play.
"We have been getting really good numbers at training. Simon had to make some hard decisions and some of the girls will miss out," she said about the recent team announcement.
The highly experienced Hannah England has been named the team's captain.
The Bulldogs squad from 1 to 20 is:
1 Alivia Brown
2 Emma Stammers
3 Emily France
4 Maddison Allen
5 Estella Campbell
6 Cheyanne Hatch
7 Abbey Montgomery
8 Jada Olsen
9 Maddison Dombrain
10 Jaz Dowling
11 Shayla Moreton
12 Ash Breust
13 Hannah England C
14 Nakiah-Jayde Smith
15 Jodie Mclaren
16 Gemma Taylor
17 Alexa Warwick
18 Sophie Thomson
19 Shania Puglisi
20 Shanayah Marks
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.