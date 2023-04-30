Our Students - Their Future is the theme of an upcoming event

Parents and members of the community are invited to special event on this Friday May 5 at Ulladulla High School.
A career and community showcase is being held from 10.30am to 2pm in the school's main hall.
Theme of the event is - Our Students - Their Future.
Carers and parents will be able to get practical advice and information to help their young people plan their future.
The opportunity to talk to local experts from small business, TAFE, Universities, Defence and members of community organisations will be available.
Parents are encouraged to attend any time from between 10.30am - 2pm
A light lunch and barista coffee/tea will ne provided so come in your lunch break
For more information contact careershowcase@businessmiltonulladulla.com.au
Local Professional and Trade Businesses
Business Milton Ulladulla
Ardent Lawyers
Elders Insurance Ulladulla
Milton Therapy and Learning Centre
Cupitts Estate
Milton Ulladulla Ex Servos Club
Master Builders Association Ulladulla
J & T Dale Plumbing
Hamilton Electrical Contracting
Universities
Country Universities Centre Southern Shoalhaven (Ulladulla)
University of Sydney
Macquarie University
University of Wollongong
Vocational Education, Training and Careers
TAFE NSW Ulladulla
Illawarra South Coast Local Jobs Program
Educational Pathways Program VET Ambassadors
NSW Training Services
Productivity Bootcamp
Australian College of Physical Education (ACPE)
Community Support
Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven
Bendigo Bank Community Bank South Coast
Ulladulla SES and NSW SES
NSW Police Force
Health Services and Aged Care
Southern NSW Local Health District
Illawarra Retirement Trust
Arcare Aged Care Mollymook
The Disability Trust
Defence Force and Aviation
Illawarra Shoalhaven Regional Defence Network
Defence Force Recruiting
Air Force Aviation Motivation Program
Sikorsky Australia
Shoalhaven City Council
Shoalhaven City Council HR/Careers
Shoalhaven Swim Sport Fitness - Ulladulla Leisure Centre
ShoalWater
Agricultural Sector
Dairy NSW
Tuna Australia
