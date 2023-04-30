THE Ulladulla Dockers, going on its effort on Saturday, love both wet and dry tracks.
On a wet Myimbarr Community Park field the Dockers smashed Shellharbour City Suns 17.8 110 to 0.4.4 in their South Coast AFL men's division two encounter.
The Dockers, as suggested by the score, had no real trouble defeating the home side and a 39 final quarter blitz showed that the Ulladulla based side kept up the ascendancy right to the final siren.
Nathan Darvill with eight goals had a match to remember for the Dockers, while Matthew Graham [three goals] and Matthew Thompson [two goals] added to Shellharbour's pain.
Ben Clough, Ben Shephard, Matthew Graham, Nathan Darvill, Mitchell Hancock and Jack West were named best on ground for the Dockers.
The Dockers have now won all of three matches this season and sit on top of the ladder with 12 competition points.
In other results from the weekend Nowra Albatross Vikings defeated the Wollongong Bulldogs 5.3.33 to 3.10.28 and the Bay and Basin Bombers recorded a 9.2.56 to 7.5.47 win over the Bomaderry Tigers.
