Paul McDermott Plus One: Blood Orange coming to Milton

May 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Tickets for Paul McDermott Plus One: Blood Orange, at the Milton Theatre on Thursday May 11 are now on sale.
Comedian and television star, Paul McDermott, is bringing his new show to the Milton Theatre.

