Comedian and television star, Paul McDermott, is bringing his new show to the Milton Theatre.
McDermott has been fighting tyranny, injustice, and ennui for over 40 years, armed only with comedy and a pretty voice.
Onstage, McDermott is joined by Tasmanian born musical director, guitarist and comrade, Glenn Moorhouse. Go to https://www.miltontheatre.com.au/ to get your tickets.
The mix of Paul's "angelic choir boy vocals with his signature vitriolic incision" means they create an unmissable evening of fervour and delight. verbal and musical absurdity".
Blood Orange is a conceptual odyssey chronicling [through comedy, song and liturgical dance} the downfall of civilisation.
The show features "glorious life affirming music, with disconcerting and dubious comedy".
"Overtly - the pretence that I'm grappling with universal concepts and ideas in a comedic fashion, but really every thought expressed on stage has passed through the prism of the
self until it's just rampant ego, a pretty voice and what Dr Google and friends have described as a virulent example of narcissistic alexithymia," McDermott said.
"On a positive note, in-between bouts of self-indulgent, but hopefully humorous misery, Glenn and I will sing glorious songs."
