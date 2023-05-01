Community group's work fits this year's Volunteer Week theme

Members of the Mollymook VIEW Club held their luncheon meeting recently with a delicious lunch and friendship among members.
The guest speaker was Gerry Taniane, a retired audiometrist who used to work with a local hearing aid retailer.
He discussed the importance of hearing loss in the Australian population where it is the second most frequent health condition, and particularly in the elderly. Hearing loss is typically gradual with age and reduces the sufferers' quality of life and connection to their peers and loved ones.
The theme for this year's Volunteer Week is 'The Change Makers' which the President of Mollymook VIEW Club Sue Muir said is an accurate reflection of VIEW's work across Australia.
"We help The Smith Family make a tremendous change by giving children the best start to life through a quality education," she said.
"Last year alone, the charity's educational and mentoring programs reached almost 160,000 children and young people across the country".
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Sue Muir on 0418 400 864.
Next month's meeting is on Monday May 8 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen Millington by midday Thursday May 4 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
If you have a special dietary need please contact Helen a week before the meeting.
Meanwhile, The Smith Family is committed to safeguarding children and young people from abuse and neglect as we work with their families and communities. We will provide safe environments; always act in the best interests of children; and take action to protect children and other vulnerable persons from abuse and neglect.
