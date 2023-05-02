THE students and staff at Milton Public School marked Anzac Day with a special event at the school recently.
The school's Anzac Day was a respectful service that was run by the students with the support of their teachers.
A guest speaker attended the event and it featured many other highlights.
Many students also marched at the main Milton Anzac Day event on April 25.
The main Milton service was well attended and other schools like Ulladulla High, Ulladulla Public, Budawang and St Marys attended.
Meanwhile, before the Milton Public School students headed off the recent school holidays they took part in another traditional event - an Easter hat parade.
The students enjoyed creating their hats which they then wore at the parade.
They had lots of fun wearing and creating their hats.
