PHIL McDonald always puts a lot of heart into his efforts to improve the health of people in the community.
Heart does seem like the apt word, given his next world-record attempt.
Shocked after his fit and healthy 35-year-old daughter, Laura, suffered a heart attack several weeks ago, Phil decided he had to do something to spread awareness in the greater community.
The Mollymook two-time world record-breaker, decided he needed to do something to raise awareness and promote heart health, like he does as an official Stroke Foundation Ambassador.
He is going to attempt to punch a heavy bag for 48 hours - non-stop without sleep.
"I am doing this in the name of heart health awareness," he said.
However, the 61-year-old said it would be wrong of him to attempt such a feat unless he got the all clear from his doctor.
He will soon be getting an "a to z" health-check from his doctor before he attempts the record.
"Putting yourself under that sort of stress for 48 hours non-stop with no sleep at all can have dire circumstances - especially for a person who is 61-years-of-age," he said.
Phil said it was just common sense to get the all-clear from his doctor.
Once he gets the all-clear, the world record attempt will be done by spring at Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey.
"I want to showcase to everyone that if you look after yourself health wise then you can just about achieve anything," he said.
"Your health needs to come first before anything else - not material possessions - your health must come first and fitness second."
Phil is a big promoter of people having the right nutrition and those who follow him on Facebook get regular health hints, including seeing some of the healthy meals he consumes.
"You can't out-train a bad diet," he said.
Phil is happy to say Laura is doing well but still having ongoing tests.
"She, like the rest of my kids, think 'dad you are crazy'," he said about what his children thought about the record-breaking attempt
"All my family are supportive of me in what I do but they want me to be safe and not to push myself into a place where I might compromise my health."
Beforehand he will "bank some sleep", cut out sugar and stimulants from his diet, but during the record attempt, he will be indulging in those products to keep him going.
Phil is also big on making sure people drink plenty of water - not just when they are thirsty.
"Just by drinking plenty of water - one we lower our blood pressure and as soon as we lower are blood pressure we lower our cholesterol - so it's a win-win."
Both records were to honour his father Jim who suffered a stroke.
He aims to double his first record.
"I just want to test myself and I want to prove that we are capable of so much more," he said.
He also wants a purpose to all the training he has been doing of late.
"Becoming a champion is more about what you can do to become the best version of yourself to become a champion in life," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.