It will be a proud moment for Chris Berry when he wears the green and gold of Australia at a prestigious international event.
The Mollymook Outriggers Club member has been selected to represent Australia at the IVF World Distance Championships in Samoa.
The event will take place in August and the local competitor can't wait to hit the water and help paddle his county to victory.
"I had doubts that I would get there but I was told by a good mate to just back myself and so that is what I did," he said.
Chris has never represented Australia before.
"I am over the moon," the 59-year-old outrigger said about his selection in the six-man Golden Master Men's Australian team.
"My mum and dad Tom and Pat are so proud, which is really good."
His equally proud wife Beth is also supporting him all the way.
The Mollymook resident is the number three rower - he is part of the "engine room".
The team has a training camp once a month, but they also have to do a lot of training with their clubs and by themselves.
"We had our first actual paddle last weekend and it went brilliantly well," he said.
He likes the chances of his team.
"We are positive about our chances - we want to win it - we want to get gold," he said.
Chris said all up about 170 international teams in various divisions were taking part in the event.
The Australians in Samoa will be competing in a 24-kilometre race.
There are no heats - no semi-finals - just one race."The conditions can be anything - you are in the middle of the ocean so you might get big swells," he said of the conditions.
They will get a chance, before the race, to take a look at the course.
Chris is the youngest member of the team and the rest are in the 62-to-63-year-old bracket.
He has known one team member Tony Keenan for over 40-years and never imagined they would represent Australia together.
Chris will get to wear his official team uniform at the opening and closing ceremonies.
"It's a pretty major event," he said.
He had to earn his chance to represent Australia.
His first step towards selection came via a good effort at the Sydney Harbour Challenge held earlier this year.
A larger field of contenders was reduced to a total of 18 competitors from all over Australia who were after a spot in the six-man team.
A training and selection camp was then held in Redcliffe, Queensland which was followed by a fitness test - a single five-kilometre race.
All this was followed by a "blending afternoon" where the competitors were swapped around and tested.
"It's all about timing and technique," Chris said about the blending afternoon.
"Then the coaches selected the top six who will go through with two reserves."
He is so pleased that this opportunity has come his way.
"It probably did not hit me for a couple of days," he said about the realisation of his Australian selection sinking in.
"It's only just starting to hit me now that we have started training as a crew."
He will also be joining the Mollymook crew at the upcoming Australian National Titles, which he is looking forward to and in general, is aiming to row every day to prepare for Samoa.
However, he will have at least one rest day each week.
Chris said the Mollymook Outriggers Club supported and helped him gain his Australian selection.
He has been taking part in the sport for 20-years and before linking up with Mollymook was a member of the Port Hacking Club.
He said he enjoyed the camaraderie the sport offered.
"It's like a team - you know they have got you back and you have got theirs," he said.
He added the sport was good for your fitness and general health."
You get addicted to it - that is how good it's," he said of his chosen sport.
