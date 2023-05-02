Sarah Cremona's efforts to make life better for other people are now recognised internationally.
Sarah, who has strong links to the Ulladulla and Milton area, was named the 'Women in Wellness and Wellbeing' Award winner at the Women Changing the World Awards held recently in London.
The Women Changing the World Awards were presented by Oprah Winfrey's all-time favourite guest, Dr Tererai Trent.
The event celebrates and recognises women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation.
Sarah, of The Mumma Nest, was the perfect person to be nominated.
The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.
Sarah said she was honoured to win silver in her category in the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.
"This award represents more than just an achievement for me," she said.
"It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion that I have invested in my field over the past two years since becoming a mum of three and healing from birth trauma, serving as a reminder of the importance of motherhood care and adding fuel to my passion in this field of parenting education."
She wants to use the award as a source of inspiration to continue making a positive impact on the world and "the lives around us".
Dressed in a stunning green velvet gown, supplied by an Illawarra business 'Get Dressed Hire' in Shellharbour Village, Sarah accepted her award with grace.
She had the honour of meeting and being photographed with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, at the event.
The Duchess was also given a copy of Sarah's new book 'Women Leading the Way'.
Sarah has a strong connection to the Milton/Ulladulla area.
Her parents Shane and Therese Wilson once owned IGA Milton, she went to Milton Public School and Ulladulla High School, graduating Year 12 in 2003.
She was a Milton Ulladulla entertainer dancer for many years and completed her childcare education studies under Frances Gumley.
Sarahs worked at Shoalhaven City Council and left recently to pursue a career in motherhood education.
"I am truly inspired by the women who have accepted awards from numerous countries," she said about attending her recent experience in London.
"Their unwavering dedication and their commitment to excellence, plus their willingness to break barriers and overcome obstacles is nothing short of remarkable."
"It takes an incredible amount of passion, perseverance, and courage to achieve what they have, and what we all are, collectively."
The award winner said inspirational was a good word to sum up the event .
"To accept an award is a testament to the tenacity and resilience of these women, who have refused to be limited by their circumstances, the country and life they were born into," she said.
"Their achievements are a testament to the power of determination and the limitless potential of the human spirit. They are all remarkable."
Sarah did not think she had a chance of winning.
"When I realised the competition I was up against, I was almost certain that I didn't stand a chance," she said.
"I thought 'who am I to win such an award, a small-town country girl with big dreams, yet here we are! Anything is possible."
Sarah is proud of her achievements, in the last 12 months alone she has become the author of the book 'Women Leading the Way', has been nominated as a top five finalist at her coaching school out of 4000 students for an award 'rising coach of the year', has attended a London Summit as a speaker and is a finalist in the Best New Business Category in the Illawarra Women in Business, which is being announced this Friday, May 5.
She attributes her success to her passion in human behaviour plus her willingness to see herself as an asset.
She is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work and her vision for the future is to bridge the gap between birth and clinical care.
Instead of waiting until mothers are depressed or requiring a clinical diagnosis Sarah is choosing to provide care in between birth and clinical services.
The award winner wants to ensure that all women who birth, no matter their country or limitations have access to practical tools to support them emotionally throughout postpartum, allowing them to become conscious, feel supported, connect resourcefully with their children, create more meaningful relationships and pave the way for the next generations with a solid foundation of self-respect and compassion.
Sarah wants to train coaches and postpartum carers to provide support to women at the most vulnerable time in their lives.
