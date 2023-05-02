Milton Ulladulla Times
Sarah Cremona's award at Women Changing the World Awards event

Updated May 5 2023 - 1:30pm, first published May 2 2023 - 11:30am
Sarah Cremona with her award. Picture supplied
Sarah Cremona's efforts to make life better for other people are now recognised internationally.

