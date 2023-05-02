FAMILY, friends, and the greater Shoalhaven community continue to rally around Michael Hampton.
The Shoalhaven resident had to be rushed to Sydney's St George Hospital last month due to kidney failure.
The father of two young boys, until struck down with illness, was a typical young 27-year-old. He was fit and healthy young man.
Now he has only two percent of his kidney function which means he is now dealing with kidney failure and will have to wait 12 months for a kidney transplant.
He cannot work to meet the rising medical costs.
A GoFundme Page has been set up and people are urged to make donations.
Michael is well known in the community for all his sporting commitments [touch and soccer] and played football for Bomaderry, Huskisson, St Georges Basin and Wreck Bay.
He was well known for his work ethic and the ability to make friends with people he crossed paths with.
A fundraiser is being planned for June 17 at St George's Basin Country Club - so watch this space for more details.
Donations for a raffle will be needed - so once again watch this space.
