The best campdraft competitors from around Australia are heading to the South Coast to take part in a major competition.
Bawley Point's Willinga Park, for the seventh year, will host the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship from Wednesday May 17 to Saturday May 20.
The event will attract the best competitors and horses from around the country.
With a prize pool of $400,000 in cash and prizes, it's one of the richest events of its kind in the county and the winner of the prestigious Gold Buckle will take home a $100,000 cash prize.
Willinga Park's Terry Snow said campdrafting is a quintessential Australian sport, born over 100 years ago where drovers would challenge each other to see who the better stock and horse riders were.
"Campdrafting is important for Australia as it's an Australian sport for Australian horses and we are proud to continue to grow the awareness of it here at Willinga Park," he said
"The sport has grown from an outback station activity to a highly successful national sport which continues here at Willinga Park."
With more than 550 horses expected to compete at Willinga Park, the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship 2023 will hold six events, over four " thrilling days".
It is not only exciting for competitors it has also become a major drawcard for spectators.
"The Willinga Park team are excited that this event continues to be an annual highlight for campdraft competitors and spectators across Australia," Mr Snow said.
"This year's event will again attract the best riders and horses across Australia and will be livestreamed so viewers can catch all the action."
This year's Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship 2023 program is full to the brim with events and activities including the iconic Gold Buckle Championship, the State of Origin contest, the cut-out competition, and ladies dash for cash.
The event will also showcase some of Australia's finest upcoming drafters in the junior and juvenile draft.
Experience campdraft, entertainment, street food and more at the renowned Willinga Park.
Willinga Park is one of Australia's leading Equestrian Centres and an Events and Conference destination set on 2300 acres on the South Coast.
Combining award-winning architecture, public art sculptures and stunning botanical gardens it offers luxury accommodation, custom dining, and tailored experiences.
Willinga Park is home to numerous equine sporting events including Dressage by Sea CDI, Eventing at Willinga and Jumping at Willinga.
This world-class venue is designed for multiple equestrian disciplines. Willinga Park supports Australian athletes across equestrian disciplines.
