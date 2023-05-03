Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Bawley Point's Willinga Park to host Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship

May 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mat Holz the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship 2022 winner. Picture supplied
Mat Holz the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship 2022 winner. Picture supplied

The best campdraft competitors from around Australia are heading to the South Coast to take part in a major competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.