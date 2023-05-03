People will have the chance to meet their local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Ulladulla Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) open day on Saturday, May 13.
Firefighters will be opening the doors to Ulladulla Fire Station, from 10am to 2pm with a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations.
Families will also be able to check out fire trucks, learn about firefighting equipment and chat with local firefighters about the critical work they do to keep communities safe.
Captain Paul Collins said open day is an opportunity to show people that FRNSW firefighters do so much more than fight fires.
"From road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, medical responses and humanitarian relief, our firefighters are prepared for anything and ready to help anyone, anytime, anywhere," he said.
Captain Collins said open day is also a great time to talk to the experts about home fire safety in the lead-up to winter.
"This year we want you to ask yourself are you ready? We want people to prepare their homes early for winter by checking your smoke alarms and knowing what to do when it sounds," he said.
"Only working smoke alarms save lives and a home fire escape plan helps you to get out and stay out if there is a fire.
"Statistics indicate the risk of fatality in a house fire is halved if the home has a working smoke alarm. Smoke alarms should be tested every month, vacuumed every six months and replaced every 10 years. Replaceable batteries should be changed each year.
"We also see a 10 percent increase in the number of home fires during the winter months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and loungerooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets."
Captain Collins said the fire station doors are open on May 13 and he hopes as many people as possible attends.
"so come and meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep your family safe from fire and other potential dangers," Captain Collins said.
