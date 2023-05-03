Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Fire and Rescue station's open day

May 3 2023 - 11:00am
Ulladulla Fire and Rescue station's open day. Picture supplied
People will have the chance to meet their local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Ulladulla Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) open day on Saturday, May 13.

