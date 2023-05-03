Lily Rogan does not mind admitting she had her doubts about being able to compete in an elite rugby league competition.
However, she was one of the Illawarra Steelers' Harvey Norman Cup's success stories in the team's inaugural season.
"At the start of the season I was not even sure I would get a game," she said.
She said her doubts came from just not knowing where she would fit in with the Steelers and competing against NRLW players for spots in the side.
"I think I improved a lot," she said.
Lily, as her consistency and confidence grew, cemented a spot in the centres.
However, she was called up to fill in at fullback, sometimes with just 24-hours notice.
Lily said her preferred position was in the centres but was happy to help the team out and pull on the number one jersey.
Including a run in the semi-finals, the Milton Ulladulla Rugby League product was one of the only two players who played all the matches for the Steelers.
"I had a few niggles but did not get any of the bad injuries that some of the girls got," she said.
Lily said she also wanted to learn as much as she could about what was required when playing in a physically demanding and elite competition.
The 19-year-old former Ulladulla High student said she wanted to thank the entire Steelers coaching staff for helping her Harvey Norman Cup season be such a positive one.
She did learn a lot and is now looking towards future opportunities.
Lily, with a taste of an elite competition under her belt, wants to further progress her rugby league career.
"I need to get fitter and stronger," she said about progressing her footy career.
In other footy news, Lily's Illawarra team-mate and Ulladulla junior, Keele Browne, has been named in Country side to play City tomorrow Thursday, May 4 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
