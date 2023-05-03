Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre to provide free legal advice

A solicitor Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre is coming to Ulladulla to provide face to face appointments on Wednesday May 10.
A solicitor from Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be available from 9am to 2pm at the Ulladulla and Districts Community Resource Centre.
Appointments are essential so please call 1800 229 529 to make your bookings.
Shoalcoast also offers telephone advice and information.
Phone Shoalcoast to complete a client intake and a solicitor will call you back or an appointment will be made for the next time we visit your area.
Shoalcoast can also provide community legal education for groups and organisations. Please contact our office if you are interested.
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre provides free legal advice to residents of the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Snowy Monaro and Queanbeyan/Palerang Local Government Areas.
