With a boost of golfers from Hilltop, a great field of 69 golfers competed for the Mollymook Beachside Veteran's May Monthly Medal on Wednesday May 3.
The played a single stableford event.
Alan Edwards won the day and the medal with 20 points, while second place went to Chris Hole with 19 points, in a three-way count-back from third placed Tanzi Lea, and fourth placed Don Miller.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to David Adams on the second, Phil Hendry on the sixth, and George Dennis on the ninth, while the wildcard jackpot of 10 balls was won by Peter Mulligan
Next week [Wednesday May 10] will be a single stableford. Happy golfing!
