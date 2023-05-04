Marine Rescue Ulladulla is recruiting more volunteers and has many roles all members of the public can take on.
Things like sea sickness and a lack of boating experience have kept people away from volunteering for his most important community organisation.
However, what people need to know is that only a third of the group's members go out on boat - the remaining two-thirds cover land-based volunteering roles.
Radio operators, vessel crew, fundraising and maintenance supporters are just some of the roles open to all.
The association is hosting an information session on Thursday, May 11 for people who would like to know more.
To register, please follow the link at https://www.facebook.com/MRNSWulladulla.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla Commander, John Samulski, said they would love to have more people part of their team.
"We will talk to people about what we do, how we do it and what opportunities are available for them," Cmdr Samulski said about the information session.
"We can offer an opportunity to contribute to the community, the chance to act as a first responder and a chance to be involved with a group that has a social circle as well."
Cmdr Samulski said marine rescue had roles for all - even people with certain disabilities.
"We do need administrative type people and we have a broad cross-section of activities the community can contribute to," Cmdr Samulski said.
People 18 years and over can sign up.
Group members are not required to volunteer daily - as the workload is shared via a roster system.
People can also take part in a "trial process".
"We can set people up for success," the Cmdr said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.