Jane Barnes, as she prepares for her show at the Milton Theatre, talks about how playing and listening to music is good for our souls and wellbeing.
The Jane Barnes Band show will come to the Milton Theatre on Saturday May 20 - oh she will be bringing a few special guests along for the ride but more on them later.
Jane's show is perfect for a venue like the Milton Theatre.
She has never performed at the theatre before and is looking forward to appearing in a venue that has a renowned "vibe" and atmosphere.
Her performance promises to be soulful, joyous - full of life and character.
"We will be performing the songs we all know - songs that we grew up with," she said.
The band's repertoire is varied and soulful.
They cover everything from Otis Redding to Doris Day and Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel to John Denver and Glen Campbell and Leonard Cohen to The Beatles.
Jane's song choices have touched people far and wide - each song bringing memories of childhood and growing up.
Her backup singers are pretty handy as well.
She will be joined by Jimmy and Mahalia Barnes on stage - you may have heard of them.
"I am lucky to have two of the best voices in Australia as my backup singers," she said.
She said there will be a bit of family banter on stage as the night unfolds.
"It's like being at a dinner party with us - minus the food and the drinks," she said.
Jimmy will perform some of his classics and Mahalia will also take centre stage as well.
The show is very much about Jane and her journey.
"I was the black sheep of the family - a late bloomer," she said about her musical journey.
The Jane Barnes Band got its start as a family project when lockdown began in 2020 and the Barnes' wanted to reach out to people who were struggling with isolation and let them know they were not alone.
Now we all get the chance to see and hear the show live.
She has no regrets about starting her personal musical journey later than some of her family members.
"It does not matter when you start - just as long as you do," she said of her career progression.
