Talking to yourself: It's a sign of the times

In years gone by if you saw someone chatting away while they were on their own you would be a little concerned.
There was even a saying: "Talking to yourself is okay. Answering back is risky."
But these days it seems people are having conversations with themselves everywhere.
Well that's what it looks like at first appearance.
Of course, in most cases, they are actually talking to someone through tiny little ear buds that are often not noticeable from a distance.
For an onlooker it can truly look like someone is talking to themselves. It has certainly prompted me to raise an eyebrow on several occasions recently.
I guess it is a sign of the times in the era of technology.
Personally I'm impressed that they can even keep those earbuds in their ears while they are walking, jogging and doing many other things.
Having said that I'm still a firm believer that when I am out on my morning walk, I don't want to talk to anyone on a phone.
In fact, I don't even care much for listening to music - and I love listening to music.
I actually find the sound of the many different bird songs soothing and uplifting. I'm especially partial to the warble of the Magpie.
And if you see me chatting away while there is no-one else around you can be assured that I am also not talking to myself.
Truth be known I am usually talking to my dog - or saying "hello Maggie" as I pass by a Magpie. No doubt this too is a strange sight for onlookers.
What is something you have seen in recent times that has you wondering what is actually happening?
Stay alert, the sights can be entertaining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.