Hannah England will be proud to lead a history-making Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs side onto the field this weekend.
The Bulldogs make rugby league history on Sunday at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval when they play the Nowra Bomaderry Jets at 12.15pm in the club's first open women's tackle match.
Hannah is the team's captain and is looking forward to this important match.
"Absolutely - it will be a very special day," she said when asked about being proud to lead the team.
The Jets got to play last weekend, but the Bulldogs' match against the Stingrays of Shellharbour was called off due to a flooded oval.
Hannah sees good and bad points about not getting to play last weekend.
"It's been a great advantage having an extra week to prepare, but it was a shame we did not get to play last weekend as we were looking forward to playing," she said.
"However, it will definitely be a great feeling having our first game backed by our home crowd."
The Bulldogs have been training hard and go onto the match with confidence.
"Training has been going well. We have a good mix of experienced players, some completely new to the game and some that have only ever played league tag," Hannah said.
"We have been training since the start of February and are improving every week.
"Our coach Simon Harris travels a four-hour round trip to train us every week and he has been so great for us girls."
You can guarantee that Hannah will be into the action quickly.
"I definitely try to lead by example and I really look at my vice-captain Cheyanne Hatch as a huge inspiration," Hannah said.
"Chey has captained me in League Tag since I was 16 and has always led by example. I'm so glad she's by my side and another leader for our team."
She did not want to nominate anyone as being the key to the team's chances.
"I think everyone will do well. I know a lot of the girls have been putting in some extra time into training and getting prepared," she said.
"I'm excited to see all our hours of preparation come to a head and I know everyone will give it their all."
The Bulldogs captain has a great deal of respect for the Jets.
"I know the Jets will definitely have a lot to offer. I know they are similar to us in that they have a mix of experienced players and new girls, which is great for the competition," Hannah said.
The Jets were thumped last weekend and Hannah expects them to bounce back strongly.
"I know they will be looking to get a win this weekend," Hannah said.
"Being able to play their first game last week gives them an opportunity to work out what they may need to work on for future games."
