FEDERAL Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, could not be any clearer about her government's funding commitment for the Milton Ulladulla bypass.
She said any suggestion or reports that Federal Government bypass funds were up for review was just plain wrong.
"People in Gilmore have been waiting for major road projects such as the Milton Ulladulla Bypass for far too long," she said.
"The Federal Government has been clear that projects under construction which have clearly started, and election commitments are not under review".
The office of Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King agreed with what Mrs Phillips said when contacted yesterday [May 4].
The Federal Minister's office shadowed Mrs Phillips' statement and said the bypass funding was an election promise and not under review.
The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison was also contacted and said there was a review but did not mention the Milton Ulladulla bypass in its response.
"The Federal Government is conducting a 90-day review of federally funded infrastructure projects," a response from the NSW Infrastructure Minister said.
"NSW looks forward to working with the Federal Government on the outcomes of that review.
"Importantly, the Federal Government has committed to maintaining the same quantum of funding of infrastructure spending.
"The NSW Government is working to ensure a sustainable and funded pipeline of value-adding projects across the state."
Transport for NSW is also aware of the review but once again made no mention of the Ulladulla Bypass in its response.
"Transport for NSW will await the outcome of the Australian Government's review of infrastructure projects it has jointly funded with the NSW Government," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said
"Transport for NSW is continuing work on major projects across the state and will ensure the community is kept updated regarding any changes to the delivery of infrastructure works."
