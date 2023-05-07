NOT even a few issues with injuries could stop the Ulladulla Dockers from continuing its South Coast AFL winning streak.
The Dockers played the Bomaderry Tigers on Saturday at the Ulladulla Sports Park in their Division Two match and the home side notched up victory number four.
The Dockers recorded a 15.12.102 to 3.2.20 win, but it was not as easy as it sounds.
The Tigers never gave up and even went on to win the third quarter 2.1.13 to 1.4.10 - one of the lowest quarter-by-quarter scores the Dockers has been kept to this season.
However, as has been the case all season, the Dockers made a statement in the first two quarters and set up victory.
The home-side's dominance was highlighted by its six-goal blitz in the second quarter [6.0.30 to nil].
Credit to the Tigers, as mentioned for coming back so strongly in the third quarter, but the Dockers took back control with a 4.5.20 to nil effort in the final quarter.
James Hancock three, Matthew Thompson three, Baden Manson two and Brayden Atkins two led the way for the Dockers in the goal kicking department.
Brayden Atkins, James Hancock, Harrison Donohue, Jared Smith, Baden Manson and Shayne Leffley were named best on ground for the Dockers.
James Biggs, Samuel Kingston, Lachlan Almond, Tim Hanlon, Mitchell Wurr and Jack Carter were strong for the Tigers.
