Nunzia "Nancy" Puglisi remembered as being a special person
The matriarch of one of Ulladulla's most respected families will be remembered as being a special person.
The family and friends of the late Nunzia "Nancy" Puglisi gathered together recently to celebrate her life.
Son Joe had the honour of speaking about his mother at the recent funeral.
Mrs Puglisi was born on September 26 1926, at St Marco in Lamis, a province of Foggia, Italy - a little town on the east coast. She was the third child of Giuseppe and Leonarda Mimmo.
Nancy had an older sister Angelina five years old and a brother Louie two years old.
"In the early 1900's life was tough in Europe, there was little money and no jobs and very little means of feeding your family," Joe Puglisi said.
"So many men, brothers, fathers, friends left the small towns in search of work to feed their families. There was nothing around Europe. They went searching to the new frontiers of America, Canada and Australia, where these new economies were expanding at an astonishing rate.
"Not long after, the First World War began Mum's Dad Giuseppe and his brothers had to go to war, they fought the Germans and the Austrians on the northern front where they served till the end of the war. After the war, there was no money or jobs in Italy, so they decided to go overseas to find work. After a stint working in Canada building railways, he decided on Australia as he said there were too many gangsters trying to run things in America, and Canada was too cold in the winter. He left Italy in April 1927."
After eight months working in Gippsland in Victoria, they were told of work in the Riverina area of NSW clearing land for farms. They worked hard there for many years, they lived in tents, saved money and sent money back home to look after their families.
"Mum was about five months old when her father left, other than a brief visit as a toddler, she never saw him again until she was about 11 years old. On his return visit to Italy, Giuseppe decided that he would prefer to live in Australia but his wife Leonarda said 'you are not leaving me again, we are coming with you'," Joe said.
In 1939 they left Italy on the passenger vessel the Esquilino. Jerry Ianno was with them. The ship arrived at Fremantle, and later at the point of disembarkation, Melbourne, on February 17, 1939.
"Moving swiftly through Melbourne and on to Leeton in the NSW Riverina region, Mum settled into farm life and at her father's insistence attended school with her brother Louie at the Wamoon Public School," Joe said.
"Mum recalled that life was good on the farm," Joe said.
"After leaving school at 15, Mum got a job at the Leeton Fruit Cannery where her first job was to cut the seeds out of the peaches for canning."
Soon her life was going to change when she met a man named Tory Puglisi from Ulladulla.
"On a visit to the home of the Salafia family who had moved to Ulladulla from Leeton, there was a photo of mum and her sister on the sideboard [Angelina and Nancy] . Dad said' she is pretty and yes he would like to meet her'. So arrangements were made," Joe said of the meeting.
"After a year and a half of Dad driving to Leeton once a month, they fell in love and they were married on May 22, 1948.
"Mum adapted to her new life and devoted herself to her husband and her children, and was an active member of the community," Joe said.
"She supported her husband with all his positions on many committees within the fishing industry and the wider community. She was, along with Tory as the patron, the patroness of the Blessing of the Fleet for many years.
"She travelled with him on many official duties and enjoyed seeing new places and meeting new people."
"She loved all those around her and provided well for her family and friends and indeed anyone who entered her doorway was well fed and watered with her delicious homemade cooking," Joe said about his Mother.
"And what a cook she was. Mum would experiment with her cooking trying different ingredients to try and improve on already successful recipes. When she did show us how to cook, we could never get it the same or as good. We were sure she would sneak something in when we were not looking."
Mrs Puglisi devoted her life to her family and always put our needs first before her own.
"There was always food on the table, our clothes were washed and ironed,and even when fishing had bad years, she made sure we never wanted for anything," Joe said. She was a strong woman and was always there to support us for whatever life dished up.
In later years her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren were Mrs Puglisi's joy, she loved to hear and listen to the family talk over coffee and cake and was always alert to correct any mistaken history that may arise
"Mum loved her family very much, there was a close bond between her and her mother and father, and her brother and sister, a bond that exists between us first cousins the Mimmo and Ceddia families," Joe said. That bond also extends to Mum's extended family, with the Senti, Ianno , Carrafa, Tarollo, Mastromauro and other families, who shared her journey.
Mrs Puglisi also had an affection for many of the local Italian families and many other friends she made here, as well as Dad's relatives including the Scala family.
She had a special affection for her Josie B, and Bobbie.
"For many of us, Mum represents the last in the line of her generation," Joe said. She is a reminder to us all of our Mums and Dads, their achievements and love and caring and values that they have instilled upon us. She was a remarkable woman that rarely said a bad word about anyone. While she acknowledged the bad, she always looked for the good."
Mrs Puglisi was welcoming and supportive of anyone that she had met.
"To us she was the best Mum that we could ever have," Joe said
He would like to thank Lee and John for having Mum, and allowing us to keep her at home. "We will be forever grateful to them for the love and care they gave to Mum in her last years," he said
"Thanks to Father Michael for coming to see Mum, giving her the last blessing, and changing his plans to be with us today.
"Thanks to the nurses from Palliative Care Unit of Community Services and from Illawarra Retirement Trust and especially Rachel, who have been absolutely amazing. They looked after Mum as if she was their own and showed her every dignity and respect. We will always appreciate them.
"Thank you to my brothers and sisters for their support, and being there for Mum at this time, as she wanted.
"Thank you all for coming and those that sent beautiful messages and flowers, Your support has been a great comfort to us at this time.
Joe came across some of Mum's last, 96th birthday cards and said the words on this one from her daughter Lee sums up our feelings for our Mum
"Mum, you are a kind gentle caring woman who has been a friend, mother, adviser, nurturer and just absolutely amazing. We love you so much. You are simply the best in the world and we are so lucky to have you," Joe said
"We will miss you, Mum."
"The epitome of what an amazing Nanna and Great Nanna looks like. She had the kindest and most caring soul that overflowed with love and a twinkle in her eye when she smiled that was infectious," Amy said on behalf of the grandchildren
"The facilitator of a child's imagination, she was always happy for us to raid the container drawer for water play or to create flower potions or dig the garden and of course playing dress ups to develop fashion parades through the kitchen.
"She loved cooking with us and her hugs filled the cup with warmth and love. She always knew how to heal our wounds and had the perfect boiled milk recipe to aid a sound sleep.
"Nanna, your strength, love and kindness will never be forgotten. The impact that you have made on our lives will remain in our hearts forever."
