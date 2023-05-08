Nunzia "Nancy" Puglisi remembered as being a special person

"Not long after, the First World War began Mum's Dad Giuseppe and his brothers had to go to war, they fought the Germans and the Austrians on the northern front where they served till the end of the war. After the war, there was no money or jobs in Italy, so they decided to go overseas to find work. After a stint working in Canada building railways, he decided on Australia as he said there were too many gangsters trying to run things in America, and Canada was too cold in the winter. He left Italy in April 1927."