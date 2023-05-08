Marine Rescue Ulladulla Association put the fun in its recent fundraising golf day.
The event was held at the Mollymook Golf Club's Hillside course and it was a great success.
The participants had a great day out on the course and also enjoyed supporting an important local group.
Well down to the various winners and well done to everyone who took part.
Funds raised from the day will go straight to covering operating costs.
Meanwhile, the association is holding an information session for possible new volunteers.
Radio operators, vessel crew, fundraising, and maintenance supporters are just some of the roles open to all.
The association is hosting an information session on Thursday, May 11 for people who would like to know more.
To register, please follow the link at https://www.facebook.com/MRNSWulladulla.
