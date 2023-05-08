Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Marine Rescue Ulladulla Association's golf day

Updated May 8 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue Ulladulla Association put the fun in its recent fundraising golf day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.