Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla High Students get Kokoda Youth Leadership Scholarships

Updated May 9 2023 - 11:50am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Treweeke, Mia Garrahy, Ellie Fitzpatrick and Claire Ridley are ready for a challenge.
Harrison Treweeke, Mia Garrahy, Ellie Fitzpatrick and Claire Ridley are ready for a challenge.

Even before they take a step on the iconic Kokoda Track, four Ulladulla High School students are already thinking about ways their community can be enhanced by their experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.