NOT in their wildest dreams did the history-making Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs open tackle rugby league women's team think they would get such a first-up result.
The team made history at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval on Saturday when they became the Bulldogs' first open women's tackle side and they took on the Nowra Bomaderry Jets.
The 60-nil result in favour of the Bulldogs was not what they expected.
Coach Simon Harris was pleased for his team.
"The result shows that hard work pays off," he said about how hard the girls trained in the pre-season.
He, like his players, did not know what to expect as they headed into the encounter.
"Some of the girls had never played in front of the crowd - so I told them they now should get used to it," the coach said.
"There was a mixture of nerves and excitement before the game - some of the girls were quiet while others were buzzing around the change room."
Coach Harris was happy with the win but it was not the score that pleased him the most.
He was pleased that his players "remembered all the little things" they had been working on at training.
"This showed me they had been listening and had taken things onboard - they then put it all together on the field," coach Harris said.
"They did not miss a step and stuck to our game plan and structure."
Captain Hannah England had a special match.
Not only did she lead the team out but she also so scored the first try of the match.
She soaked up every moment of the experience.
"Leading up to the game we were excited but definitely had a lot of nerves and uncertainty. I wasn't really sure what to expect being our first game," she said.
"Once we started playing we gelled really well, it felt like we had been playing together for years and everyone trusted each other to do their job.
"The result was great and obviously very happy with the score but I am so happy with the way we held them to nil and worked together as a team."
Coach Harris wants his team to enjoy the win but said they would still need to train hard and continue their intensity.
The team now plays Jamberoo on Saturday at home as part of the Women in League round.
