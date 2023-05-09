People near and far now have only days left to cast an important vote for Ulladulla.
Ulladulla is in the running to be named as one of the top tourism towns in NSW.
The harbour-side town is in the greater than 5000 residents section.
President of Business Milton Ulladulla, Matt Dell, wants us all to vote.
"We are delighted that Ulladulla and surrounds has been nominated as a finalist in the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards," he said.
"This recognition reflects the quality and enthusiasm of our local businesses and community members.
"Ulladulla boasts a breathtaking coastal setting and vibrant atmosphere, offering a wide array of activities, exceptional accommodations, fine dining, and unique shopping experiences and events.
"Our dedicated community strives to create unforgettable memories for every visitor, truly making Ulladulla a must-visit destination."
Voting is open until 5pm Friday May 12 and winners will be announced at the Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference on May 30.
Berry, Huskisson, Kangaroo Valley, Sussex Inlet have also been nominated in their sections.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, is happy the local region features so strongly in the awards.
"We are delighted to see five of Shoalhaven's remarkable towns and villages represented among the 32 finalists from across NSW," she said.
"Being recognised as finalists demonstrates the passion our business operators have for visitors and is a significant achievement after overcoming the challenges faced by the industry.
"Show your support for the towns you love and let's bring the win home to Shoalhaven."
